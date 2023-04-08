Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 750,000 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forbion European Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Forbion European Acquisition Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

