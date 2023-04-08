Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

