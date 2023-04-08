Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of STT opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

