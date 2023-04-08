Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,287 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.