Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,607 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 54,741 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,071 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,365 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HP by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 4,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

