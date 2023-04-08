Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,272 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $484,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

