Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,376.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.