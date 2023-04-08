Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

