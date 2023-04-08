Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.