Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $205.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

