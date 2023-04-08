Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

