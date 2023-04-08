Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $7.62 Million in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 872,088 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of CSLM stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

