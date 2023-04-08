Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $7.65 Million in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Emerging Markets Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 451,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerging Markets Horizon alerts:

Emerging Markets Horizon Trading Up 0.4 %

HORI opened at $10.40 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

About Emerging Markets Horizon

Technovative Group, Inc engages in the provision of information and communications technology solutions to businesses. Its activities includes design, development, and distribution of mobile applications. The company was founded on August 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.