Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

