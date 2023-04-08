Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $10.15 Million Investment in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

