Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $6.76 Million Investment in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 657,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 2.29% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,972,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.48 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

