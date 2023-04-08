Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 2.57% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $17,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,367,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 676.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 752,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,037,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.