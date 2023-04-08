Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 67,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $300.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

