Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

SEDG stock opened at $280.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

