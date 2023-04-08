Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 14,096 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.