Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 32,776 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,776 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

