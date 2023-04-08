Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 459,150 Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,150 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 658,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 45.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGSS opened at $10.45 on Friday. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

