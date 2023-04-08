Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $10.27 Million Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 4.00% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLH opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

