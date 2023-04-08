Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $7 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IAA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA Price Performance

IAA stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

