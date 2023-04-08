Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 2.62% of Burtech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

