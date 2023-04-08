Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,483 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

