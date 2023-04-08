Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

