Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CFO Sells $29,960.57 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cano Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.