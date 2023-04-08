Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CFO Sells $29,960.57 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

