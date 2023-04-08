Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,667,000 after acquiring an additional 636,031 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.10.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

