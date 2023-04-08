Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
NYSE:MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
