Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79.
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
