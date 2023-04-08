Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Financial Comparison

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.35%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 39.71% 14.80% 1.68% First Internet Bancorp 19.95% 10.15% 0.87%

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.65 $360.64 million $4.85 6.84 First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 0.81 $35.54 million $3.70 4.37

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded on April 19, 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

