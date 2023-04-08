Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,927,000 after buying an additional 250,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

