Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

