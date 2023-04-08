Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

