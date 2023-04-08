CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,589 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.