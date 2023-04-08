CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.15. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

