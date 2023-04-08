CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

VRTX stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

