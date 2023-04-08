CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.92. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

