CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.77 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

