CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

