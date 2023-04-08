CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 319 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

