CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 9,240 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 150,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 77,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,359,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 136,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

