CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Price Performance

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

