CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,645 shares of company stock worth $7,538,012. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

