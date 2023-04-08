CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

