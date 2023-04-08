Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $901,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

