ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $19.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,549 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,951. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ChargePoint Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
