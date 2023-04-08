ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $19.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,549 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,951. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

