Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.30% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

