Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Insider Activity at Chembio Diagnostics

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 339,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

