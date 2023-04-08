Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 339,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
